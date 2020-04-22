Ozark Utopia Club pays off student meal debt

THE OZARK UTOPIA CLUB paid off all school meal debts in the Ozark R-VI School District for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

 Submitted photo

Do you owe money on your Ozark student’s lunch account? Not anymore. 

The Ozark Utopia Club presented a check to the Ozark School District to pay off almost $2,000 in school meal balances, wiping out debts that students and their families owed the school district.

Club President Kay Johnson and Treasurer Sandy McKee are both retired Ozark teachers and said they have a “soft spot” for kids and schools.

