Do you owe money on your Ozark student’s lunch account? Not anymore.
The Ozark Utopia Club presented a check to the Ozark School District to pay off almost $2,000 in school meal balances, wiping out debts that students and their families owed the school district.
Club President Kay Johnson and Treasurer Sandy McKee are both retired Ozark teachers and said they have a “soft spot” for kids and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.