Two teenagers are safe after a scare on the James River on Thursday morning.
Nixa firefighters rescued two teenage kayakers who were floating the James just south of the Delaware Town Access west of Nixa. When firefighters arrived, they found that both kayaks overturned. One paddler reached a riverbank safely, but another was still in the water and hanging onto a tree.
The kayakers had cell phones with them and were able to call for help and give coordinates for their location. They were on a part of the river that was inaccessible by road, so they were rescued by boat.
Firefighters took the paddlers downstream to the Shelvin Rock Access, where they were evaluated and released by emergency medical personnel.
The high waters on the river and the conditions of the rescue led Nixa Assistant Fire Chief Whitney Weaver to issue a warning to people who are thinking about taking a float trip in a canoe or kayak.
“Please do not attempt floating the river until it comes down to normal levels. These two kayakers had little experience and, luckily, were not injured in this incident,” Weaver said.
The Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield fire protection district provided assistance to Nixa firefighters through mutual aid.
