When Sarah Carlyle appears in court on Jan. 9, she will have spent a total of 109 days in jail over six different stints behind bars. Her shortest term was five days, her longest 65 days in the summer of 2019.
Carlyle, 20, of Elkland pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as part of a plea agreement Carlyle reached with them.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Carlyle failed to appear for her sentencing hearing in Ozark and the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. Carlyle was taken into custody Dec. 26. She remains in the Christian County Jail awaiting sentencing.
Carlyle was originally arrested along with two other men after a Christian County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on their vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Missouri Highway 413 in Billings on Oct. 4, 2018. According to the probable cause statement from that traffic stop, Carlyle was one of the passengers in a speeding Nissan Altima.
According to the court document, the deputy found a purse in the car that Carlyle claimed ownership of. Inside the purse, the deputy found several plastic bags, including a bag that contained a residue that Carlyle allegedly admitted “would test positive for heroin and possibly contained fentanyl.” Carlyle allegedly told the deputy she was addicted to heroin.
“Sarah admitted she was homeless and ‘won’t ever stop’ when asked how long she had been using heroin,” the deputy wrote in the probable cause statement.
Carlyle was arrested four times as her case moved through associate circuit court for either failing to appear for hearings or failing to abide by the orders of her probation officer.
She posted a $5,000 bond in October 2018, was released on that bond with the same conditions. She then posted a $10,000 surety bond on March 6, 2019, but failed to appear for a hearing in April 2019. Carlyle then had her bond set at $20,000, which she posted May 21, 2019. Carlyle was then arrested June 24, and Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon denied her attorney’s motion for a bond reduction.
Carlyle’s case was bound over to circuit court on Aug. 27, 2019. Judge Bacon then advised her on the potential consequences of failing to appear.
Online court records show Caryle entered a guilty plea on Oct. 2, 2019, and agreed to be sentenced Dec. 18, 2019, after the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole conducted a sentence assessment report on her and made a recommendation to the judge. As mentioned above, she failed to appear for that sentencing hearing.
The driver in the traffic stop, Stanley Hall of Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving while revoked and speeding. He is currently wanted on unrelated drug charges in Webster County. The other passenger, Joshua Fultz, has a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 8, in Christian County. He is accused of class D felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.