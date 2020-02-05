A woman from Clever accused of attacking another woman with a metal baton and then claiming, “H— yeah, I did,” was sentenced to serve six years in prison.
Audrey C. McAlister, 31, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to second-degree assault, a class D felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony. A charge of armed criminal action has been dropped. McAlister was originally charged with first-degree assault, and so the second-degree assault conviction represents a reduction in charges.
McAlister was sentenced per the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors to six years for the assault charge and four yeas of prison time for unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon ordered that McAlister’s prison sentence begin immediately.
On March 9, 2019, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Robison Road near Clever, where a woman reported that she had been attacked at the end of a date with a man. The woman told the deputy she went and her date returned to his house after they had been out. According to a probable cause statement, the man, who previously dated McAlister, wanted to, “let Audrey come over to pick up some of her things.”
The woman told a deputy that McAlister arrived, climbed out of a pickup truck and “started attacking her with a metal object.” The woman allegedly ran into the house in order to get away. The man allegedly “removed Audrey from the residence,” at which time McAlister allegedly drew a gun.
According to the probable cause statement, McAlister drove south in her pickup truck and crashed it “just south of the residence in Stone County.” Stone County deputies contacted the Christian County Sheriff’s Office to report the accident and to turn over McAlister to Christian County law enforcement agents.
The Christian County deputy wrote in the probable cause statement that he asked McAlister if she struck the woman “in the head with a baton,” to which McAlister allegedly replied, “H— yeah, I did.”
McAlister reportedly denied using a gun to threaten anyone. Stone County deputies found a 9mm Hi-Point pistol in McAlister’s vehicle. The Christian County deputy found a metal baton in the front yard of the man’s house.
McAlister was arrested March 11, 2019, posted bond March 18, then was arrested again May 9, for allegedly failing to abide by conditions of her bond.
McAlister has another court case against her in Stone County, where she is charged with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (11-35 grams) and stealing (value less than $150). All of those charges are misdemeanors.
