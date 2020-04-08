By law, construction work is considered essential.
That’s why construction workers were busy on the Bass Pro Shops Finley Farms property as March turned to April and springtime weather arrived in Ozark. The redevelopment of the old Ozark Mill continued while people in other lines of work were ordered to stay home throughout Christian County.
Bass Pro Shops announced the temporary closure of its flagship store in Springfield on March 26, the same day that Springfield and Greene County issued stay-at-home orders identical to those issued in Ozark and in Christian County.
“We share the frustration of many local businesses regarding the inconsistencies and questions pertaining to the new operating guidelines. At the same time, we appreciate the efforts of our city leaders and the burdens they face in making highly impactful decisions within a shortened timeframe,” a Bass Pro spokesperson said in a press release.
Bass Pro Shops closed several of its main attractions across southwest Missouri, including the Wonders of Wildlife museum in Springfield and Top of the Rock golf course in Ridgedale.
Construction work, however, moved along in Ozark, site of the Finley Farms development. However, the Workshop, a coffee shop, breakfast restaurant and gathering space at the intersection of West Jackson Street and State Route JJ is temporarily closed.
The Workshop opened Oct. 28, 2019.
Finley Farms includes the revitalization of the historic Ozark Mill and the conversion of what was once a Missouri Department of Transportation garage and a plant nursery into a working farm with multi-purpose communal meeting space.
The development plan calls for a restaurant, a speakeasy-style bar, agricultural farm development, river access and nature trails. The historic Ozark Mill is slated to be made into a restaurant. A chapel is under construction on the southeast bank of the Finley River across from the mill.
The mill has been in Ozark since the town was settled in the 1830s. It became known as Hoover’s Mill. Bass Pro Shops developers are working to preserve as much of the history as they can as the building is revitalized.
