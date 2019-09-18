Youngblood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram held an open house event Sept. 13 to celebrate the completion of an expansion project at the Ozark dealership.
Since breaking ground on Nov. 15, 2018, construction crews put up a new dealership building to the north of the previous location. It houses a parts and service department, offices for sales staff to sell new and used cars, and what Youngblood employees say is the only “Jeep only” showroom in Missouri. The contractor also built a larger lot to hold more vehicles.
Founder John Youngblood was one of eight persons to wield a ceremonial shovel at the groundbreaking in November, and spoke of the dealership’s economic impact on Ozark.
“We have 150 dedicated employees in Ozark and Springfield, and I can’t thank them enough,” Youngblood said.
The expanded Youngblood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was finished by July 2019.
Youngblood will maintain its dealership on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield as a Kia and Nissan dealership in Springfield. The company has been in business for 40 years.
The Ozark location opened in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.