An apartment building, or buildings, could be built on five acres of land just south of the Ozark Walmart.
It was once home to Ozarks Beach Club miniature golf course, but with the greens removed and the property vacant, the owner wants it rezoned from commercial to high density residential, which would allow for apartments to be built.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen held the first reading of a bill to allow 5.28 acres of land on South 20th Street to be zoned for high-density, multi-family residential development.
The zoning application shows the property owner is Curtis Jared, the president of Jared Enterprises, a commercial real estate development group based in Springfield.
Ozark Director of Planning and Development Cameron Smith said that R-4, or multi-family residential classification, would work for the land.
"Based on the comprehensive plan, it did note this area as commercial based on the existing zoning at that time and the mini golf course," Smith said.
An apartment building would be consistent with the way the surrounding lands are zoned, including the adjacent commercial development, Smith said.
"The zoning request for the R-4 would be what you would find as an appropriate use around this area, and also a transitional type zoning around the commercial for the future zoning of the (planned unit development) to the south, which would consist of some potentially single family, multi-family residential or some office type use, as a mixed use facility," Smith said.
The 48 acres of land immediately south of the Jared property is part of a planned unit development (PUD), and owned by the Springfield-based Miller O'Reilly Company.
Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of recommending the Jared Enterprises rezoning request. No one came to speak against the zoning request at the time the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission considered the request and held a public hearing.
"Staff did recommend approval, as well," Smith said.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider the zoning request for final approval at an upcoming meeting in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.