Visitation: 6-8 p.m. July 15, at Barnes Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m. July 16, at Selmore Cemetery.
Cynthia Lee Page Carey, 62, of Ozark, passed away early Saturday morning July 13, 2019, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield. She was born the daughter of Oliver Lee and Dixie (Wolfe) Page Feb. 4, 1957, and she was fondly known as Cindi to her friends and family.
Cindi was a well-known Christian County resident and graduated from Ozark High School. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Selmore Baptist Church for many years. More recently, she was a member of Ozark First Baptist Church. For the last 20 years, Cindi was a devoted employee of the Christian County Collectors office and enjoyed working with her many friends. She also held positions at Ozark’s Walmart and with Dr. Cynthia Hughes. Being a Nanna was her greatest pleasure and enjoyment. Cindi will be sadly missed, but her joyful demeanor and loving ways will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Cindi is survived by her mother, Dixie Page; two twin daughters Amber Horne and husband John and April Ryan and husband Clint; three grandsons Hunter Ryan, Wyatt Ryan and Asher Lee Horne; a special aunt Sherry Clevenger; many cousins; other caring relatives; co-workers; friends; and her two beautiful Sheltie fur-babies Muffin and Smokie.
Cindi was preceded in death by her father, Lee Page, Aug. 31, 2018.