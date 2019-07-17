Funeral: 2 p.m. July 21, at Osborn Funeral Home, Dix, Illinois. Visitation was held one hour prior to service. Burial followed at Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens, Jefferson County, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Convoy of Hope.
James Robert Hays, 74, of Ozark, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his home, following a long courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, June 24, 1945, the son of Robert and Doris (Tucker) Hays. He served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army in Korea 1967-1969. His career was in property insurance, both as a field claims adjuster and supervisor for over 30 years. He and Nancy Jo Day were united in marriage Jan. 2, 1987.
James was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield. He enjoyed singing in the choir and especially liked Southern Gospel music. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved being outside working in his yard and tending his garden. Jim was an avid Cardinals fan, both for the St. Louis and Springfield teams. In earlier years, Jim enjoyed his time as a semi-pro bowler.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; his mother, Doris Hays; two daughters and their husbands, Jennifer and Mark Faselle, and Jamie and Daniel Stantz; granddaughters Kyra and Cali Faselle, and Hannah Stantz; sister Deanna Skinner and husband Roger; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. His father, Robert Hays, preceded James in death.