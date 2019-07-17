Services: 5-8 p.m. July 19, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Grey Matters Fund, a local foundation that helps cancer patients, at CoxHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 8131, Springfield MO 65801, or to the American Cancer Society.
Seth Andrew Hurd, 29, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family and many friends after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 31, 1989, in Springfield.
He is survived by his love, Bailey Hyde; father Keith Waggoner; brothers and sisters, Levi Hurd, Jesse, Emily and Sarah Waggoner; maternal grandparents Dyke and Ben Hurd; uncle Benjie Hurd; aunt Trish Loveland and husband Bobby; uncle Mike Waggoner and wife Paula; and cousins Benjamin, Adam and Briar Hurd, Jessica (Nikki) Fox, Jake and Josh Loveland, Brett Waggoner, Brooke Nelson, Teresa Williams and Ryan Caughman.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Molly Hurd Waggoner; and his paternal grandparents.
Seth enjoyed cooking and creating food, floating, any sport that involved a board (snowboarding, skate boarding and boogie boarding) and participating in political discussions. He loved a variety of books and music, spending time with Bailey and his family and watching the New England Patriots.
Seth will be remembered for his dynamic personality, warm smile and quick wit. He will be greatly missed by many.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Seth during his treatment.