Happy birthday to my son-in-law, Scott. When a birthday falls on the first day of a new month, it kind of slips up on us. That is the reason for the early presents.
As politics gets more heated, there are more western movies appearing on my TV screen. It is amazing how critical one can get while watching them.
How does Matt Dillon keep from getting shot dead while hiding behind the spokes of a wagon wheel? How can an outlaw hide behind long underwear hanging on a clothesline? My next plan is to drag out all of the old family movies and laugh at how funny we were.
There have been some break-ins all over, so one cannot be too careful about locking cars.
It was such a nice weekend, and a lot of farm work got finished. That probably is the reason why my body was so exhausted by Sunday evening.
My neighbor, Chris, hauled gravel to fill in on these muddy back roads to pastures. It is sure going to be better driving the farm equipment. Thanks, Chris!
Tim delivered a couple of loads of hay. I was down to a dozen bales, and that was making me a bit anxious. Grass is not here yet. Who knows what kind of growing season is ahead of us? Christian County farmers need to take the time to sign up for available farm programs.
Rain came to several places on Sunday night. We had a lot of thunder, but the rain gauge had half an inch of water. More scattered showers could come this week.
There was a good crowd at the Oldfield Opry on Saturday night. It was sad to see some of my friends are not feeling so good.
Jackie and I made a trip to my eye doctor’s on Tuesday. We also got in on some of JCPenney’s specials. I really didn’t need two new pairs of boots. One can never pass up a bargain. She also went with me to Branson to deliver some book materials on Friday. Branson had some good bargains, too. Lunch was good at Godfather’s Pizza.
Several meetings are coming up this week. That means a limited time at home for me, but I am always glad to help out any place I can.
You all have a good week, and get ready for Daylight Saving Time this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.