There have been a few days the past week that a fire felt very good. It is pretty unusual for the middle of May. Then, there was water all over the place. We probably had around 9 inches of rain here on the creek. There was high water in Swan for three days.
I took several pictures of this side of the creek. Jesse Little posted a lot of pictures on Facebook of the high water on Saturday. She is a good photographer. I have more fences out and debris in fence rows than happened in the 1993 hundred year flood. Roads are impassable in many places. Hopefully, the county can get mine in shape soon. There are a lot of places I need to be.
Last week, Swan Creek was surrounded by the calming sound of riffles of water going across the rocks. Then, the flood caused the roar of muddy water, taking everything in its path downstream.
The government made us limit our running around for more than two months. God sent a flood and made me stay home for four days. That meant there were some meetings I couldn't make it to. This meant I didn't get a school board vote that I planned to make. I’m so sorry! This gal still wouldn't live anywhere else. I love my little piece of heaven.
Randy Harr called to say his blood pressure was back to normal and he was feeling better. His sister has been doing a lot of homeschooling, like all parents. They had a good Mother's Day at his house.
Also had a call from Darlene. Her son, Paul, and granddaughter, Emma, from Kansas had surprised her with a Mother's Day visit. They later made a drive to Chadwick to visit his cousin Bill to take him some new tools for his new shed. Emma fell in love with Bill's dog and really wanted to take it home with her. Bill didn't want to give it up. Maybe he can find one just like it for her later.
Chris had a new cat video on Facebook. He has always been a very entertaining guy. Some very talented folks keep sharing concerts with all of us. It is a good substitute for local live music shows.
There has been a schedule made of end of school events for Chadwick School. One can call the school for a schedule or catch them on Facebook.
Chadwick Friendship Club will meet on Wednesday at the Community Building to make more plans for the Walk/Run and Railroad Day on June 6. As of now:
The Walk/Run will begin at the Community Building at 9 a.m.
Parade will begin at the school at 10 a.m. (Everyone is invited to join in.)
Presentation of walk/run winners at the gazebo to 10:35 a.m.
Music at the gazebo at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served from 12-2 p.m. (prepared by Maurice Harris and Larry Holt and others).
Veterans recognition will be held at 12:50 p.m.
Music by Brandyn Wiles will begin at 1 p.m. with other guests to follow. I still have to make sure who else is available.
There will be vendors under the big tent and arena. Free kids games (turtle races, snake hunt and others) at the south end of the arena. The Chadwick Museum will be open during the day.
There is a silent auction and Chadwick books for sale. We can always use volunteers to help make the day a success and keep this important community history event going on for years.
My gooseberries are not doing much good this year, and since the water had the area covered where the plants were, there probably won't be any.
Sunday afternoon brought on some most welcome sunshine. Cloudy days drop my energy level way low.
Happy birthday to my son-in-law, Ted, in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
You all have a most healthy get-out-of-the-house time and enjoy a rain-free few days.
If we want the world to return to normal, we have to all work "together" to make it that way! Be happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.