One congressman’s account of the events of Jan. 6 is as discouraging as it is informative about the state of how deals are done in 2021.
U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Michigan, wrote a column that appeared in the Detroit News on Jan. 9. In the column, he gave a firsthand account of his experiences on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Meijer described what it was like to be in the House chamber, how he and a group of his fellow congressmen and staffers sheltered in a community hearing room.
Meijer quotes part of a speech President Trump gave prior to the riot, in which he urged his supporters to walk over the Capitol, “to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones… give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country.”
“They took something alright,” Meijer wrote. “Hours later, after the Capitol was cleared of insurrectionists, with windows shattered and the smell of tear gas lingering, the consequences of his dangerous lies became clear.”
Meijer described his encounter with another freshman lawmaker as the two of them approached a Congressional voting terminal. Their job was to vote on whether or not to uphold the Electoral College votes submitted for the state of Arizona. Meijer stuck to his pledge to vote to uphold the results of the election, but his colleague flip-flopped.
“My colleague told me that efforts to overturn the election were wrong, and that voting to certify was a constitutional duty. But my colleague feared for family members, and the danger the vote would put them in. Profoundly shaken, my colleague voted to overturn,” Meijer wrote.
Terrorism prevails.
“Terrorism,” in this case is defined as “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”
As disgusting as I find that representative’s motives for changing their mind, and as much as I want to find out who they are and send a strongly-worded email about their lack of courage under pressure, a large part of me also understands their motive. It’s hard to find total fault with someone trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from harm. It’s hard to say “Hey, your survival instinct was misguided.”
I’d love to say that I would be like Rep. Meijer and stand up in the face of a bully, but maybe I would be like his colleague if I were placed in that situation. I’d like to think I would have the courage to stand up for what was the best decision for my country in that moment.
There is a difference between identifying with someone or something, or identifying similarities from your own life with those in other persons’ lives, and hijacking an occurrence to make it about yourself. There is a difference between “putting yourself in the other person’s shoes,” and flat out stealing someone else’s shoes to make them your own.
Ultimately, terrorism swayed at least one congressional vote, and that’s one vote too many. A cowardly congressman is a small challenge in comparison to acts of terrorization carried out on the building proclaimed to be “the shining beacon of democracy for the rest of the world.”
Whether or not you agree or disagree with the Electoral College process or the method in which votes from Arizona are certified, you should be shaken by Rep. Meijer’s account of this congressional vote. If a lawmaker can be swayed from their decision by an act of violence, it sickens me to think of what other Washington decisions can be made through acts of terrorism, violence and intimidation.
I’m still just as concerned with dark money, backroom dealings and you-scratch-my-back deals as I ever was before, but now I’m concerned about future negotiations taking place with body armor, homemade napalm and zip ties factoring into congressional decisions. It makes me sick.
“Today’s outrageous attack on the Capitol was a sad day for America. But we will move forward and we will continue living up to the example of democracy we have long set for the world,” U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said in a statement he issued shortly after the riot at the Capitol had been quelled.
I sincerely hope Sen. Blunt is right. I certainly don’t want to live in a United States where democracy bows to the intimidation and violent acts of radical extremists.
—Rance Burger
Thank you for a well said statement about the insurrection and its consequences. It needed to be said, and I appreciate your sentiments.
Let’s not forget the cowardly actions of politicians this last summer when protesters attacked federal courthouses and buildings. They bowed to the crowd because of fear of being targeted or primaried. The incoming Vice President even openingly offered to provide bail for the law breakers. To say all politicians are hypocrites on every issue is very obvious.
