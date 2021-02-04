Analysis from the Washington Post and the New York Times issued Jan. 25 showed that 4 percent of Missourians had received an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control showed that more than 340,000 had received at least one dose of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna by Feb. 1, which makes the estimated percentage climb to a little more than 6 percent of Missouri’s estimated population of 6.16 million people.
All of that math points to Missouri showing discrepancies between the number of vaccine doses distributed to health care providers, pharmacies and county health departments, and the number of doses actually being drawn up into syringes and injected into patients’ arms.
It’s the percentage of the population that the national media members used to rate Missouri 50th out of 50 states when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Yikes. Dead last.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson mentioned vaccination once during the 2021 State of the State Address.
“We were one of the first states in the nation to submit our COVID-19 vaccine plan, and have now administered nearly 400,000 doses to Missourians,” Parson said. “The bottom line is that we have been working day in and day out to fight COVID-19 while also dealing with civil unrest, violent crime and a difficult budget.”
No argument from me on anything that the governor said, but I do feel that the process of distributing vaccine to Missourians isn’t something that can be fixed with money alone. It’s a logistics problem, and right now in Missouri, it’s a tremendous problem.
It’s great that the Christian County Health Department and the Christian County Emergency Management Agency have both partnered with churches in Ozark and in Nixa to run pop-up vaccination clinics for more than 800 members of Christian County’s most vulnerable populations. It’s also good that the Springfield metro area’s two major health care providers, CoxHealth and Mercy, have been able to get first and second doses distributed to their staff members, who are in hospitals caring for persons who have contracted the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Across the population of Christian County, health care is the No. 2 employment sector, ranking behind education. If you are a Christian County resident and you don’t work directly in the health care field, the odds are high that you have a family member or a close friend who does work in that sector.
As the rollout in Missouri continues and slowly progresses, I worry about what will happen as waiting lists grow longer and impatience becomes more prevalent amongst people who want to get vaccinated.
I worry that the vaccination process will start to look a lot like the general state of health care in southwest Missouri, where the most financially vulnerable populations will be left out of the process and overlooked. Many people struggling to make ends meet in retail or service jobs can’t take time off work or miss a scheduled shift in order to stand in line for a vaccination in the middle of a weekday. Some don’t have the means to get themselves or an internet-based waiting list, or the transportation to get themself to a vaccination site.
I also worry that some people, driven by fear, will skirt their way to the front of the line by whatever hook-or-by-crook excuse they can concoct and pull off against well-meaning and overworked health department staff. Those who have the means and the schemes get the vaccines. Those who don’t will be left out and overlooked.
In his address, the governor pledged that the state government would continue attacking the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and economic fronts.
“Time and time again, our administration has addressed the challenges of our communities and our state head on, rather than leaving them for another day, another administration, or another generation. Over the past two and half years, we’ve offered bold solutions, and we have gotten results, but results aren’t just about numbers on a bottom line. They are also about improving lives, creating opportunities, and keeping families safe,” Parson said.
We are Christian County, and we as Missourians are not going to work our way through the issues of COVID-19 and the buildup of immunity by blaming, complaining and cutting corners. We need to make sure our right hand knows what the left hand is doing when it comes to obtaining and distributing vaccines. We will learn by doing, and that gets messy. There is no way to do it perfectly on the first try, but we try to be as close to perfect as we can, anyway. If we can do all of that, there’s absolutely no reason that we can’t do better than 50th out of 50.
—Rance Burger
