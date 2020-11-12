Liability is something best left to the liable. Your anger at the COVID-19 virus is also best left to the virus, not the people reacting to its spread through Christian County.
It’s absurd to ask another person to take on immense volumes of liability for our own selfish enjoyment, but we tend to do exactly that. We’ve seen several examples of people asking—no, demanding—that other people or organizations assume the risks so that events may take place as if the pandemic didn’t exist.
I remember in early April glancing through a Nixa restaurant’s Facebook feed to see what its options were for curbside service. This wasn’t for a news story, I was simply hungry and curious. I read a post where another user asked a question about dining in, the business very politely and thoroughly explained the carry out options it offered, and the user responded back, “No, go back to how it was.”
Are you serious?
Pandemic or not, if a restaurant manager doesn’t want their dining room to be open, it’s not going to be open. That’s their right to run their business as they see fit.
Six paragraphs in, and here’s the main point: everyone loves a good holiday parade, but it’s fruitless to be upset if some parades aren’t happening in 2020.
People are very, very upset at the news the Ozark Chamber of Commerce is not putting on the Ozark Christmas Parade in 2020. They also aren’t shy about sharing those opinions. But to go so far as to haughtily ask—or dare I suggest, demand—that the parade happen anyway is out of line.
If you have ever organized an event in your life, you know that it’s seldom as simple and as easy as it looks on the surface. A good event generally takes weeks, if not months and even years of planning. There are logistics and degrees of coordination that must be tended to. In the case of a parade, you need permits, street closures, law enforcement and something many parade attendees probably don’t think about, insurance. In the midst of a global pandemic (which is still happening, by the way), there is also a high degree of public health and disease spread precaution that must happen.
Risks can’t outweigh rewards. So if the parade organizers within the Ozark Chamber of Commerce determined that the risks related to COVID-19 weren’t worth the effort it would take to put on a safe Christmas parade, then we will support their decision.
It’s important to note that the decision rested with the chamber of commerce staff and board of directors. There was no government intervention, at least not in any kind of formal way. Ozark is under an order that face masks be used in public places, but there is not a “no parades allowed order.”
Yes, I’ve also seen the argument that other events like the trunk or treating event in downtown Ozark, Sparta Persimmon Days and a series of musical performances on the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn happened as planned, you have to understand that each of those events had different sets of organizers. If those organizers feel the reward is greater than the risk and the liability they are taking on, then more power to them for having their events.
In the case of the trunk or treat event, Hometown Print House owner Bradley Jackson experienced a drop in the number of organizations willing to host trunk or treaters around the square, so he spent a higher-than-usual amount of money on candy to make sure the kids who attended walked away feeling good about Halloween. There’s a lot to be said for someone willing to give of themself to brighten a child’s life, even for just one Halloween night.
However, it isn’t fair to compare the Halloween event with the Christmas parade, or any other two events. The only common denominator was the setting and that both sets of event organizers had to weigh the liability that comes with holding a public event against the effectiveness of their event plans.
There is no reason to be indignant because a parade got canceled. Be sad, be disappointed, feel a little bit blue—but a parade is nothing to rage over. There are plenty of other ways to celebrate holidays, and we can all celebrate without heaping unwanted liability onto someone else.
I especially feel sad for the parade participants who look forward to the Ozark event every year. I’m talking about the kids in the high school marching band, the FFA float decorators, the scouts, the church groups and the other parade regulars who treat the parade as a performance and not just a drive down the street. It will take some work and some organization, but I do believe those organizations can all come up with some alternative solutions to share and showcase their talents. When they do, I’ll do my best to be there to celebrate it.
—Rance Burger
(1) comment
Dear Writer, I had to read your article twice if not three times to puzzle it together. Of course interpretation is in the mind of the reader. Although I cannot be certain, and neither can you, I suspect that liability is not foremost on the minds of those desiring to celebrate one of the most precious and loving spirited times of the year. However bringing risk factors to the attentions of others is reasonable and necessary, thank you. i do suspect others simply want to share the Joy and Promise that Christmas brings to the hearts of many.
Liability if faced daily at every turn. Simply driving your car is a liability. Have you not worn a mask when outside your home? Do you risk going to the store with hundreds of individuals shopping? Do you stand less than six feet from a cashier? A city may neglect to repair a sidewalk, somebody trips, and a lawsuit follows. I suspect that your article has more to do than a concern for attempting to force liability on others.
My understanding of your article is that you believe all those desiring the parade have intent to force liability and harm. If this is an incorrect understanding, I apologize. I have a difficult time believing that those desiring the parade have an intent to harm and has no association with the choice of a business owner to stay open.
A section of your article seems to indicate that COVID-19 has a mind of its own and selects which events it chooses to inhabit as a result of certain individual sponsorships. We all mourn the lives lost to COVID, as we mourn lives lost to the flu and over viruses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.