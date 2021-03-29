It was about this time last year that we started realizing here in the Midwest that this virus thing called COVID-19 was getting serious. We started hearing about it in January, but a lot of us weren’t worrying about it too much. President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, and our world changed.
Those of us who had out-of-state fishing or turkey hunting trips planned had to cancel them. We still went turkey hunting and went fishing, but we stayed closer to home. We practiced our social distancing and wore our masks, as we still do.
Campgrounds and state parks closed and so did conservation department offices. Fishing tournaments were canceled, too. Outdoor stores where we went to buy what we needed were closed, so we shopped online. All of that is gradually turning back to some normalcy.
I pray for those who have lost loved ones to the virus, as well as those who lost their job or their business. I thank our healthcare workers, first responders and teachers for what they have done for all of us through this.
Will life ever be like it was before? Probably not, but we will adjust. I do think it has helped people appreciate our great outdoors even more than they already did. The virus also helped many others who had never really been an outdoors type person discover and appreciate the outdoors, as well. The outdoors has been the escape we all needed during this time when our lives changed.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”
-Dr. Seuss
IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU
Is this the year you take a son, daughter, grandchild or your spouse and introduce them to these great outdoor traditions?
I’ve been to a lot of kids’ and grandkids’ sports games, and watched in amazement as parents yelled at the referees and not being a very good example to the kids. Some even yell at their own kids because they weren’t playing like they thought they should be. That’s putting way too much pressure on those young lives.
If it’s your spouse, you definitely don’t need to be yelling or getting upset. Remember that when you take them fishing or hunting. If they get tired or hungry and want to go home and you’ve barely been out there an hour, don’t make them stay. Don’t get upset with them. Pack it up and go home, and try again another day or they may never want to go again. It’s not about you, it’s about them.
COOKING TIP
Aluminum foil folded into a pouch and filled with food is great for cooking on your grill when camping or at home. After your food is done, the balled up foil can also be used to clean your grill.
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has been communicating about the great outdoors across America through newspaper and magazine articles, as well as a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
