Dream vacation:
Europe.
Last movie you watched:
“I Can Only Imagine.”
Favorite food:
Chocolate.
Favorite childhood movie:
“Mary Poppins.”
Best thing about owning your own business:
I love meeting my customers and getting to know them.
What was your first job?
I worked in a little Dairy Queen.
Dream pet:
Well, I’m allergic to everything. An allergy-free, furry cat.
What language would you like to learn?
Swahili.
Favorite holiday:
Christmas.
What instrument would you like to learn to play?
Probably the guitar. I already play the piano and the organ.
Best thing about Christian County:
I love the historical element of the town. It’s really cool.
Best summer fashion:
The summer dresses are really popular this year.
