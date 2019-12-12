Playing West Plains for the first time since 2007, Nixa took care of the Zizzers by a 60-55 count in the first round of the Carthage Tournament on Thursday.
The Eagles (2-1) were up 31-30 at halftime. Nixa received a dozen points apiece from Kaleb Wofford, Jason Jones and Josh Mason and nine from Cael Combs.
Earlier in the week, Nixa lost 73-63 to Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wofford had 15 points
Billings shoots lights-out — Billings made 7-of-18 3-point attempts in its 73-40 victory against Marionville on Tuesday. AJ Collins was 3-for-3 from 3-point land. Colton Plowman scored a team-high 13, Kyler Tennis collected 12 points and 10 rebounds and Hayden Fender and Jacob Henry each had 10 points. Fender has seven offensive boards.
Owls runaway winners — Spokane collected a 71-46 win over Ash Grove Tuesday. Zayne Gale fired in 22 points, Jackson Bray 16 and Sam Shuman 15 for the Owls. Grant Stewart posted six steals.
