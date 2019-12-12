If a recent foot infection Blaine Cline endured is any indication, he’s not the type to unwrap Christmas presents early.
A bout of tendonitis in Cline’s left foot led to an infection due to wrapping he had around the foot being left on too long.
“When I took the wrapping off, the foot was blue and purple and had an infection,” Cline said. “I let it linger and it grew into a pretty bad infection. I left it on for three days and took a shower with it on, so it got messy. I trapped the bacteria. It was getting worse, so me and my mom went to a doctor and got it checked out.”
Cline learned a lesson the hard way and also picked up medical terminology regarding the diagnosis of his infection.
“I had Plantar Fasciitis and Sesamoiditis,” Cline said. “I put a Neuro Frequency disc on it. I had to take some time off to let it heal.”
“I never took a look at the foot,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He said it didn’t look very good that first day and I took everyone’s word for it that it didn’t look good.”
Schweitzer felt Cline might not be good to go during the Tigers’ season-opening trip to the Republic Tournament last weekend. But Cline was able to play and logged about the same number of minutes as normal.
“I was limited the first game,” he said. "Coach wanted me to play a few minutes and see how my foot reacted to playing. I played a decent amount of minutes and my foot got better.”
“I think we’re past it now and Blaine is healthy and ready to roll,” Schweitzer said.
Cline was able to escape an injury during an unusual play in Ozark’s 67-49 win over Maryville at the Ozark Mountain Shootout on Wednesday. During the first half, the Spoofhounds’ Kelby Derr was trapped near mid-court by Cline and teammate Kyle Flavin. Derr proceeded to fall backward and throw the ball at Cline’s face, similar to a player falling out of bounds with the ball and deflecting the ball off an opponent.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Cline said. “He just point-blank launched it straight into my eye.”
Johnston ruled ineligible
Ozark hoped to have 6-foot-5 Payton Johnston along its front line, but instead he will be at the end of their bench as the Tigers’ team manager.
Johnston has been notified by the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association he will be ineligible during his senior year at Ozark. Johnston originally attended school in Ozark, before being home-schooled while playing for Lighthouse Christian and transferring back to Ozark this year.
“He would have helped us. We would have two A.J.s,” Schweitzer said of Johnston while making reference to Ozark center A.J. Elliott. “He’s our manager because he still wanted to be part of us, which is a credit to him,”
Skaggs given OK to play
Ozark guard Jake Skaggs could make his season debut as early as Friday at Springdale Har-Ber, Arkansas.
Schweitzer said Skaggs has been given clearance to play, following arthroscopic knee surgery. Skaggs suffered a knee injury the final week of the Tigers’ football season.
Shootout field loaded
The Shootout continues to rise in prominence while attracting more high-profile teams and players each year. Among this week’s headliners is Christian Brothers College senior and North Carolina signee Caleb Love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.