When Zan Fugitt and Peyton Moore enter Nixa’s wrestling room, they walk past a photo gallery of the Eagles’ State place-winners hanging on the wall.
Moore has his photo on the wall in recognition of his Class 4 106-pound runner-up finish from last year. Also on the wall are the four Eagles to combine for the program’s eight State championships. Of that group, Joe Velliquette is the most identifiable for the 106-pound Fugitt and 113-pound Moore.
Velliquette won titles at 106, 126 and 138 from 2012-2014.
Heading into this week’s Class 4 State Tournament in Columbia, Fugitt and Moore related meetings they’ve had with Velliquette proved inspiring.
“He showed up at an open mat,” Fugitt said. “It was cool to get to meet him.”
“I’ve gotten to talk to him a couple of times,” Moore said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He was a D-I wrestler.”
Nixa’s other state champions include Trevor Collins (171 in 2005, 189 in 2006 and 215 in 2007), Nick Velliquette (119 in 2006) and Christian Lance (220 in 2015). The Eagles have had 19 other State place winners.
Nixa will send seven wrestlers to State in hopes os joining that list. In addition to Fugitt and Moore, Deagan Fugitt (120), John Gholson (220), Ashlyn Eli (103), Kirsten Fugitt (125) and Harmony Rust (166) will be hitting the mart at Mizzou Arena.
Zan and Deagan Fugitt are fresh from collecting Class 4 District 3 championships last weekend. Zan is 42-4, Deagan 36-9, Moore 43-4 and Gholson 33-13.
Eli, who was third at State last year, is 32-1 this season. Rust is 30-5 and Kirsten Fugitt 25-10.
