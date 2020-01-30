Allie Clevenger and her Clever teammates added to their reputation as one of the best shooting teams in the state during the Lady Jays’ 81-47 runaway win over Sparta on Thursday.
Clevenger poured in a team-high 18 points and Carly and Mackenzie Simpson both netted 17. The Simpsons both made five 3-pointers.
Clever (14-4) held a 31-27 lead at halftime, before exploding for 50 points in the second half. The Lady Jays made 10 3-pointers in the second half alone and had 14 treys overall.
Carly Simpson's trio of 3-pointers highlighted Clever's 28-point third quarter.
Clever has hit 126 3-pointers on the season, or an average of seven treys a game. Based on teams that report their stats to MaxPreps.com, the Lady Jays are fourth in the state in team 3-pointers.
Clevenger entered Thursday’s action with an .883 free-throw percentage (106-of-120). She upped her accuracy to .885 by making 9-of-10 freebies.
Clever entered the game No. 1 in the state, according to MaxPreps.com with an .810 team free-throw percentage (205-of-253).
For Sparta (13-8), it was their most lopsided loss on the season. Laney Humble's 10 points paced the Lady Trojans.
SPARTA (47) — Humble 4 2-4 10, Diers 4 0-0 9, Roller 0 2-2 2, McMurry 2 1-2 5, Holt 3 0-0 7, Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 5-8 47.
CLEVER (81) — Clevenger 4 9-10 18, Stewart 2 0-0 6, Palmer 2 0-0 4, C. Simpson 6 0-0 17, M. Simpson 6 0-0 17, Gladney 3 1-2 7, Brown 5 1-2 12. Totals 28 11-14 81.
Sparta 15 12 8 12 - 47
Clever 21 10 27 23 - 81
3-point goals - C. Simpson 5, M. Simpson 5, Stewart 2, Clevenger, Diers, Holt, Brown.
