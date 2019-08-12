Ozark grads Carson Shaver, Blake Mozley, Adam White and Forrest Barnes and Nixa grads Luke Hauswirth and Payton Hannah have been named to the All-Show-Me Collegiate League Team.
Shaver led the circuit with 24 RBIs while hitting .320. Mozley was third in the batting race with a .336 batting mark. Barnes had a league-high 58 strikeouts.
Springfield Cobras shortstop Mason Hull is the league MVP. The Missouri State sophomore won the batting title with a .398 batting average.
Queen City Crush pitcher Sam Webb is the league’s Cy Young award winner. He was 6-1 with a 4.21 ERA.
The rest of the All-Show Me Team includes the Crush’s Kit Cawley, Tanner Kellerstras, Stephen Randazzo, Trent Turner, Jake Lochner and Cole Lee, the Cobras’ Ethan Paschke, Mason Auer, Anthony Herron and Brett Wilbanks, the Nationals’ Matt Miller, and Tony Caldwell and the Wild’s Riley Herron, Kyle Ramey and Max Elmer.
