Spokane's Sam Shuman raced to a first-place finish in a time of 17:00 at the Nixa Invitational on Tuesday.
Shuman beat the Classes 1-2 field by :23. His time would have been good enough for a tie for third in the Classes 3-4 race.
In the Classes 3-4 race, Ozark's Gabe Bauer was 12th (17:32) and Dylan Fritz 15th (17:47), while Nixa's Brandon Butler took 17th (17:50), Antonio Cook 23rd (18:02) and Eros Sustaita 24th (18:04).
On the girls side, Nixa's Alicen Ashley placed third (19:27) in the Classes 3-4 race. Lamar's Kiersten Potter was first (19:05).
Ozark's Elizabeth Kitchin was sixth (20:15) and Kopelyn Delong ninth (20;54). Nixa's Navaeh Page 16th (21:41), Emily Harris 17th (21;41), Macy Kopp 22nd (22:04),
In the Classes 1-2 race, Spokane's Lily Hunsucker was sixth (22:41) and Sparta's Michaela House seventh (23:11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.