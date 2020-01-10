Photo opportunities after reaching milestones have become almost a regular occurrence for Clever’s Allie Clevenger and Spokane’s Paige Tate. The best friends got to share a Kodak moment together Thursday.
Clevenger scored the 1,500th point of her career and Tate pulled down the 1,000th rebound of her career during the Lady Jays’ 67-62 win over the Lady Owls.
Clevenger, who reached the 1,000-point milestone only 13 months ago as a junior during the Pink & White Lady Classic, poured in 35 points. That came on the heels of a career-high 41-point night against Seneca earlier this week.
She’s purposely looked for her own shot more due to the absence of center Madison Gladney. A concussion from an ATV accident will have Gladney courtside for most of this month.
“I’m definitely feeling it,” Clevenger said. “I’m not really worrying about the points. I let them come to me naturally. I also have to pick it up knowing (Gladney) is not with us."
There might not be a better uncommitted senior in southwest Missouri than Clevenger. She’s also proven herself against Class 5 schools, having collected 25 points against both Nixa and Lebanon and 24 points versus Kickapoo.
Clevenger has netted 307 points in 12 games this season, or an average of 25.6 points a night.
“She’s blossoming like crazy,” Clever coach Dan Jones said. “I don’t know if I’ve had a player who has blossomed like she has from one year to the next. It’s been a sight to see.”
With 1,515 career points in 96 games, Clevenger needs 65 to match 2019 Clever grad Harper Little’s career total of 1,580.
Tate joins a short list of players who have 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She reached the 1,000-point milestone at Districts last year.
Tate, who scored 30 points against Clever, has reached the 30-point mark three times this season and had a career-high 40 points versus School of the Ozarks last month. She is averaging 23 points and 16 rebounds a game.
“I’m more impressed, honestly, by her rebounding total,” Spokane coach Garet Nunan said. “1,000 rebounds over a career is something not a lot of people get to because it takes working hard, pursuing the basketball and being tough. She does that as well as any girls player in the area.”
Tate agrees that desire and effort have carried her to four figures in rebounds.
“I take a lot of pride in rebounding,” she said. “It’s all about heart and hustle. My Dad has always taught me to do anything I can to go after rebounds, that it’s about effort. Every board counts. In the paint, every rebound is mine.”
