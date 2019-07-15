This weekend will mark the two-year anniversary of Jesse Stovall’s infamous flips during a practice session for the Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska.
DirtOnDirt.com has the harrowing wreck on video on its web site. It has received nearly 1,000 responses. Stovall’s car flipped at least eight times, it’s hard to tell because the flips were so fast and furious.
The Billings driver and 2016 Midwest Latemodel Racing Association champion didn’t take long to get back in the driver’s seat, returning to racing a week later with no broken bones and barely a scratch.
But as results of the wreck eventually surfaced and lingered, he pondered the prospect of retiring from the sport that has occupied nearly his every thought for 20 years.
“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I didn’t think about it,” said Stovall, who was eighth at the CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday. “That was violent. It’s the only (flip) I’ve ever had and hopefully the last one. It wasn’t good. But (retiring) is not really an option. I’ve done this for so long.”
Stovall initially figured he was lucky and would be fine, but over time his brain became a bit of a whirlwind. It was tough for him to feel settled. It was determined he had suffered a concussion.
“That deal didn’t affect me for a week and a half,” he said. “I raced after that and thought I was all good. Then, it kind of took over. I had a head injury and brain swelling out of that. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve had a concussion. Your brain is your computer, it’s your hard drive. When you mess it up, it changes things.”
About nine months after the flips, Stovall crashed while racing a modified.
“I hit the wall pretty hard and ended up with some brain bleeding out of that deal,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to re-concuss. I’m still soaking up some the affects from all that.”
Stovall now find himself more reflective and appreciate of all he has. Yes, he has mellowed a bit one could say.
“It’s changed me as a person. It took more a year or more to figure out that it’s changed my attitude and demeanor,” Stovall said. “When it first happened, I was like, ‘Why is this going on?’ I didn’t say much about it to anybody. I had to figure out how to get through it. Now I know the way I feel and I can work through it.”
On the track, Stovall remains as aggressive as ever.
“It’s one of those deals you have to think about and I do. But when I get in there and put the helmet on, it doesn’t matter anymore to me,” he said. “I’m not there to run second. If we’re going to go, we’re going to go. If not, we’ll just stay home.”
