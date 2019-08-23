Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Nixa defensive specialist Alexis Adams and right-side hitter Camryn Carter:
Q: What is your birth date and where were you born?
Adams: Dec, 1, 2001 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. I was 3 years old when we moved to Nixa. My Dad’s job brought us here. We go back to visit my aunt in Broken Arrow sometimes. Carter: Jan. 8, 2002, in Birmingham, Alabama. I was 2 years old when we moved to Springfield and I was 8 when we moved to Nixa. My entire family is from Nebraska. We only lived in Alabama for about two years.
Q; What are some things you enjoy about going to school at Nixa?
Adams: The people here. I don’t ever walk down a hallway and not say, ‘Hi’ to someone or someone acknowledges me. The teachers, too. You get to close to them. Carter: I get to know people I don’t think I would meet anywhere else. Some of my best friends go here. You can’t walk down the hallway or in the lunchroom without someone saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ We’re always checking up on each other. We have a large variety of people. Even with those differences, we always find a way to come together and build a bond. That’s something not every school in the area has. We are a very accepting and open high school. It makes us special.
Q: What is your type of music?
Adams: Alternative. I like bands like 1975, Arizona and Lany. In the locker room, we listen to rock. You’ve got to get pumped up. One song we typically play is the one from Solder Boy, “Kiss Me Through The Phone.” Carter: I listen to pretty much everything. Some days Post Malone, some days it will be country music, some days it will be Christian music, some days it will be rap. It depends on the day.
Q: What kind of car do you drive and what is your dream car?
Adams: I drive a 2000 Pathfinder. I don’t know how it still runs. My dream car is an Audi. Carter: I drive a Lexus LS430. My dream car would either be an Acura or Lexus SUV. They would be fun.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
Adams: “Friends.” It’s on Netflix, so I can binge-watch all the seasons. Someone in my friend group had seen it and said, ‘Guys, you have to watch this show.’ That introduced me to it and I really like. I like Chandler. He cracks me up. Carter: Definitely “Friends.” Alexis introduced it to me. I like Chandler and Monica. I like Chandler’s whit. He’s so relatable on so many different levels. I like the way Monica does her own thing. She’s 100 percent comfortable in her skin.
Q: What are some of your favorite foods?
Adams: Peanut butter. I can eat a whole jar of peanut butter. Trail Mix. Protein bars is what I’m known for. I like the Gatorade bars. They taste like a candy bar. I actually haven’t found one I don’t like, yet. Carter: You can’t go wrong with a good pizza. My favorite is probably pepperoni, but it depends on the place. At some places, you can get a mean taco pizza and other places cheese only is good. The best place in town is definitely Godfathers’ thin crust taco pizza. Oh, it’s so good. A good cantaloupe is also always a good option.
Q: What is your favorite class?
Adams: I’m good at English. But my favorite classes are blowoff classes in which I don’t have to do anything. Carter: English.
Q: How long have you played volleyball and what do you like about the sport?
Adams: Since third grade. I like the team atmosphere. It’s family actually. I’ve grown up with these girls. Carter: Third grade. Volleyball has always been very relaxing to me. It’s been a stress-reliever to me. I walk through those gym doors and every issue that is going on in my life is lifted off my shoulders for two hours. The bond between us six seniors is so special. We’ve been best friends forever.
Q: What are your career aspirations?
Adams: I wake up every day with something new on my mind. Today it’s physical therapist. I’ve also thought of paramedic, pilot, lawyer and firefighter. Carter: Currently, I’m looking into speech pathology. That could change at any moment, though. You can go multiple different routes as a speech pathologist. You can be in a school and teach the kids, you could go the medical route and have patients, you could go to a nursing home and deal the elderly after strokes or you could even go online and help people across the world. I haven’t decided what route I would go, yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.