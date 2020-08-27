Going to camps across the country, Ozark outside hitter Hanna Vorhies has met with players from other states and naturally their conversations have turned to school ball.
Without fail, Vorhies has received surprising reactions upon relating Missouri has played matches with a best-of-3 format.
“A friend of mine from Colorado told me she plays five sets for school ball and I told her, 'I wish we did that,’” Vorhies said. “She was like, 'We even did that in junior high.'”
The biggest news entering this year’s volleyball season no doubt is the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association’s decision to switch to a best-of-5 format for the first time. Not since rally scoring replaced side out scoring in 2003 has there been such a dramatic change in the game.
“Really, we're a little late to the game,” Nixa coach Annie Zimmerman said. “It's good we made that transition to be caught up with everybody else.”
Like rally scoring was 17 years ago, the best-of-5 format is being met with open arms by players and coaches.
“I love everything about game days and have always wished they were longer,” Vorhies said. " I’m so excited we are playing 3-of-5 now."
“It's about time Missouri switched to 3-of-5,” Lady Tigers middle blocker Grace Hall said.
“I’m excited for it,” Nixa setter Sydney Golden said. “Going into college, it's going to be good to have that experience.”
No longer will Missouri preps face the challenge of transitioning from best-of-3 to best-of-5 upon going on to college.
“Over the years, we've gotten a lot of feedback from college coaches regarding kids in Missouri being behind a little bit of kids in other sets because they haven't got as many opportunities,” Ozark coach Adeanna Brewer said. “The more touches you can get on a volleyball and obviously if you're playing more sets you're getting more touches, it develops kids as a player. They're going to get so many more reps and opportunities to refine their skill-set.”
Conditioning to build endurance has been stressed more than ever before in pre-season practices.
“Pre-season practices can be a little lighter in terms of work,” Ozark outside hitter McKenna Rhodes said. “This year, we're hitting it hard in the pre-season because we want to go hard and have endurance for those last couple of sets.”
The switch to a best-of -5 couldn’t have come at a better time for Ozark. The Lady Tigers feel it will allow their exceptional depth to come into play.
“It's going to play in our favor and it's going to give me the opportunity to get different personnel on the floor,” Brewer said. “Some kids may not have gotten in during a quick two sets. Now, you can give more players opportunities. Kids are going to get tired because they're not used to that many points, jumps, swings and the mental focus. Going into set four and set five, you're exhausted Physically, we have to get them ready for that. We're training for longevity. We're training for every match to go five sets.
“We've been slow to start in the past. That's hard to overcome when you're playing just two sets,” Brewer added. “You might be up 2-1 or down 2-1. You have to know the match isn't over.”
Even coming off a state championship season, Zimmerman will be experiencing something new.
“I’ve never played or coached under (the best of five) format, so I will be learning some things," Zimmerman said. “The good thing is we have coaches on our staff who have played and coached under that format. Our first few games are going to open our players’ eyes, to see what it's like. We’re going to have to shift our mindset.
“Our conditioning is going to make a huge difference,” she added. “We want to be playing as hard and as aggressive in the fifth set as we are able to in the first set. The weight room is going to be extremely important and our conditioning, as well.”
Brewer said it won’t be unusual for matches to take up to two hours to complete.
“I think a two-hour window could be a time you could count on,” she said. “If there are teams who are neck and neck, it might be 27-25 in the first set and 26-24 in the second set. You're looking at a really long match. There are a lot of good teams in the COC and southwest Missouri. I anticipate at least several matches going five sets.”
Upsets figure to be fewer. Coaches won’t feel quite so helpless during a rotation in which their top hitter is courtside while the opposition is on a hot streak. Now, there will be more time to catch up.
“We have so many teams in our area that are evenly matched. There is lots of talent, so there will be a lot of good matches,” Zimmerman said. “I think in the 3-out-of-5 format the best team is going to prevail because you're playing an extended time. It's going to be fun to watch those matchups. I foresee a lot of those five-set matchups.”
“Momentum plays a huge part in volleyball. A lot of things can impact a team and when you might be playing only two sets, a team didn't have enough time to get out of their funk and start playing volleyball,” Brewer said. “Now, the best team is going to win.”
