Morgan Bos’ surname makes her seem a bit out of place suiting up for Clever in volleyball and not for Billings in basketball.
“I get that all the time,” she said.
Bos’ cousin is Sara Bos, a two-time all-state basketball selection for Billings in the early 2000s. She is the Lady Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 2,016 points and is now in her second season as their assistant coach.
Morgan was nearly a Lady Wildcat herself.
“We were about to move to Billings. But we couldn't find a house,” she said.
Instead, Morgan has settled in nicely at Clever. As a freshman middle hitter, she’s part of coach Angie Wise’s regular rotation and has 78 kills and 23 blocks.
The Lady Jays (20-9-1) open Class 2 District 9 play tonight at home versus Marionville (6-17-3) in first-round action. The other half of the bracket features No. 2 Sparta (6-12-4) against No. 3 Spokane (6-11-3).
The final is set for Tuesday.
“I’m really glad I'm here because I love the athletic program at Clever and the girls here,” Bos said.
Morgan idolizes her cousin, even though she was born after Sara’s glory days.
“I’ve heard about them from her,” Morgan said. “When she would baby-sit us, she would tell us all about them. She's such a great idol to look up to. I hope I can fulfill her legacy.”
But Morgan won’t be carrying on the Bos tradition in basketball.
“I don't play basketball. I'm terrible at it,” she said. “I tried basketball. But it was not my sport. I knew volleyball was my sport very soon.”
Bos is among 17 freshmen on Clever’s roster. A handful of them see regular varsity playing time.
“Volleyball is very popular among the freshmen,” Bos said. “I think we will stick with it. We're going to build together and in the next four years be a really strong team.”
“It's been my goal to make sure they feel as welcomed as I did as a freshman,” junior outside hitter Kylie Wenger said of the frosh. “They work extremely hard. They give it their all every single point. I'm proud of them.”
