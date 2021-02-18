If anyone was ever looking for a cure for basketball burnout, the tribulations encompassing this hoops season have offered the remedy.
Basketball annually plays out a longer season than any other sport on the MSHSAA calendar, with teams beginning practices at the start of November and playing post-season games through mid-March. By the time Nixa and Ozark tip off Districts next week, their seasons will have reached 120 days.
This winter, though, players, coaches and fans might be wanting more once this wild hoops season unwinds.
As the regular season has been so rudely interrupted by Mother Nature, the post-season is nearly upon us. Classes 1-3 have opening-round District games on tap Saturday.
Prep work for teams has been minimal the past two weeks due to the ice and snow that have blanketed southwest Missouri.
“This snowstorm was just a crazy ending to an already crazy season with the coronavirus pandemic and a lot of injuries around the area, (including) to our team,” Sparta girls coach Josh Loveland said. “Our last game was Feb. 6 at Glendale. Since that game, we lost an SWCL matchup to Galena on Feb. 8th, practiced on the 9th, were off the 10th and lost an SWCL game with Southwest on the 11th and didn’t practice.
“We practiced Friday and Saturday last week and I haven’t been able to see my kids since,” he added. “This week, we lost an SWCL game with Spokane on Monday and Hartville on Tuesday.”
So desperate is Loveland to have his team back in action that he hastily arranged for Sparta to pick up a game at Skyline tonight.
“Even though we haven’t practiced, we need to play a game or two, if possible before Districts just to have that nervous energy again,” Loveland said. “We will finish our regular season on Saturday at Licking. That’s another game we picked up to try to get toned back up for Districts.”
Tonight’s Sparta-Skyline game is a premier matchup. Sparta (18-4), ranked No. 4 in Class 3, will bring a six-game winning streak into the contest. Skyline (21-3) is ranked No. 2 in Class 3.
Spokane coach Terry Writer thought he had seen it all in his 39-year coaching career. But the constant cloud of COVID-19 and the lingering inclement weather this month have been a first even for him.
“I have never had a season finish in this manner with combination of quarantined teams and weather issues,” Writer said.
Spokane (15-7) has been one of the more surprising success stories this season. The Owls will try to regain momentum by playing Billings on Friday and Purdy on Saturday prior to tipping off District play.
“(We’ve) had two practices and one game since Feb. 5,” Writer said Thursday. “We have cancelled (our) Southwest, Crane, and Sparta games that will not be made up.”
With most SWCL teams due to complete only about half of their conference contests, officials and coaches will have to decide whether to crown league champions.
Sparta leads the girls standings with a 4-0 record, while Crane tops the boys standings with a 3-0 record, while Spokane and Billings are both 2-0.
Nixa and Ozark will play for the first this week tonight, as the Lady Eagles and Eagles travel to Republic and the Lady Tigers and Tigers entertain Willard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.