For the fourth time in four matches this season, Ozark’s contest with Kickapoo somewhat appropriately featured a clean sweep.
The Lady Tigers couldn’t bounce back from dropping the first set 29-27 and went on to fall 25-18, 25-22 to the Lady Chiefs in a Class 5 District 11 semifinal Tuesday.
A little over a week ago, the teams swept each other in two matches at the Ozark Grand Slam Tournament.
Such unpredictability and inconsistency spelled Ozark’s demise Tuesday.
“Our looks of looking good were streaky,” coach Adeana Brewer said. “At times, we played phenomenal. We would be solid in the front row and create a lot of good energy. But then we would make an uncharacteristic error, or even two in a row. That would squelch all our energy and momentum.
“We had too many hills and valleys,” she added. “We shined at certain moments. But it wasn’t consistent enough. You have to keep the same consistency for 75 points.”
Kickapoo (24-6) exposed the Lady Tigers’ defense at times. Ozark (19-11-2) had too many errors in the back row and struggled passing.
“We were hoping to pass a little better so we could take some pressure off of (outside hitter Hanna Vorheis). But we were out of system more than I would like for us to be,” Brewer said. “Our first-ball contact wasn’t the greatest.
“Our floor-defense wasn’t cohesive with our front row. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. It just wasn’t coming altogether,” she added. “It was a little chaotic. It never felt like we were in control. That’s hard when you’re playing a team that doesn’t make many errors and has good ball-control.”
At the net, the Lady Tigers couldn’t contain Kickapoo outside hitter Lauren Forbes, a Mizzou commit.
“She’s a dynamic attacker with a very quick arm swing,” Brewer said. “We had difficulty getting our block up and over in a timely manner. Going up against an opponent like her with such a quick arm swing, we had to make those adjustments quicker.”
Brewer said the quarantine issues Ozark was forced to deal with earlier this month didn’t help matters. The Lady Tigers had four players in their regular rotation out for a week or two.
“That was a hurdle that we had to overcome that some of the other teams didn’t have to,” she said. “When you’re competing at the end of the season, it’s hard to change up names. For the team to get wins under our belt with the holes in our lineup we had and girls playing different positions, I’m proud of the adversity we overcame.”
Brewer bids a senior class good-bye she was proud to coach.
“This was a great year for culture in our gym. Our senior class established a cohesiveness and were leaders on and off the court. We’re really going to miss that,” she said. “It’s rewarding when you enjoy coming to practice every day. As a coaching staff, we enjoyed coming to practice every day with them because of the culture they established. They created a fun atmosphere and an atmosphere in which we created expectations and held each other accountable. I feel they left an everlasting impression on our juniors, sophomores and freshmen. They’ll strive to achieve the same culture our seniors established.”
