Madison Satterly showcased her serving extensively Saturday as Ozark finished third at its own Grand Slam Tournament.
During the Lady Tigers’ win over Jefferson City in pool play, Satterly served for 15 straight points in the second set, as Ozark rallied from being down 12-10 to win 25-12. The Lady Jays had absolute fits receiving her serve and couldn’t give themselves a chance to attack at the net.
“It was great to be able to serve for that many points,” Satterly said. “We put the gas pedal all the way down to the floor and kept going.”
Satterly has developed a jump-low serve, or a drop-ball if you will, that has elevated her to being the Lady Tigers’ top server. Entering the Grand Slam, she had a team-high 27 aces, to go along with 93 kills and 30 blocks.
“In the past, I had that serve a couple of times,” she said. “But this year I became even better at it. You want to put pressure on the service line. I pushed myself to become better at it and make it a strength of mine.”
So unpredictable is Satterly’s serve that she is still surprised by it at times.
“Sometimes, I don't even know where it’s going to go,” she said. “It will come off of my hand and I think it's a mis-hit and then it drops.”
Ozark coach Adeana Brewer points out that at 6-foot, Satterly can easily give the impression she has crushed her serve when actually she’s all about finesse.
“She has a soft contact on the ball, but she's tall so it looks like she's contacting it at a high point and it looks like it will be driven,” Brewer said. “But then it drops right in front of the passers. They don't expect that. They think it's going to be long, but then it drops.”
Satterly’s serving is helping her see more court time. In fact, she’s played in both the front and back rows while Ozark dealt with four players being quarantined in recent weeks.
“Early in the season, Madison was six rotations, but then I kind of moved her away from that,” Brewer said. “She was forced to go back to being a six-rotation player when McKenna (Rhodes) had to be quarantined. She’s embraced that role.”
Looking ahead to Class 5 District 11 at Nixa next week, Ozark has a semifinal date with Kickapoo. The Lady Chiefs swept the teams’ first two matches, before the Lady Tigers completed a sweep of their own in the third-place match for the Grand Slam Tournament.
“We have the personnel,” Satterly said. “It's going to be our mindset going in. We can’t let (Kickapoo) manipulate us. We have to know we can accomplish anything if we play our game and stay calm.”
